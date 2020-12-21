INLOCK (ILK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $17,838.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00356167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027373 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,321,789,401 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.