Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.64.

IPHI opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $161.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 28.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 23.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

