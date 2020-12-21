Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 421 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $13,038.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 14th, Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $15,844.14.
  • On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $1,872.41.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.48. 1,847,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,634. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

