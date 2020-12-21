Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $821,000.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $16.31 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $472.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOM. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

