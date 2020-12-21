Insider Selling: Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $19,200.00 in Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Michael Rudolph sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $19,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rudolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00.

MARA stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 4.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

