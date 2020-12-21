Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,292,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.68.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.