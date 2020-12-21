Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells $57,120.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

