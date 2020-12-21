Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 58,205 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $3,066,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00.

RUN stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.18. 5,766,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.