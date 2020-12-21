Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 178 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $276.73 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91.
Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
