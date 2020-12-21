Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 178 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $276.73 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

