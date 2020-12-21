Insight Protocol Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $341,433.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00362715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028307 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

