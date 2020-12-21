Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.12

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.12 and last traded at $162.12, with a volume of 3466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

