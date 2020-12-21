Investors Buy Large Volume of Capital Product Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 932% compared to the typical daily volume of 217 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.82. 1,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,842. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

