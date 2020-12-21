Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRET shares. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,054. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.