IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.67 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $294,856.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00009280 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00141469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00752261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00176810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00384943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00072617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00111614 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.