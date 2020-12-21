J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $229.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $282.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.70. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.82 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $189.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

