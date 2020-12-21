Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,619 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of Nabors Industries worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.77.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($18.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

