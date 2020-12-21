Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,109 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in ITT by 346.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 377,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $14,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

