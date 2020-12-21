Jason Paul Howe Sells 417,439 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55.
CS stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.37. 787,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,968. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.01 million and a PE ratio of -592.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
