JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $21.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

SLB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

