JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

SLB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit