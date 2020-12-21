JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.