JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $102,126.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00141333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00753021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00166695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00110565 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

