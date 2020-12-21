K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Wednesday. 337,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

