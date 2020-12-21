Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $104.36 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $60,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,228,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

