KeeperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $637,197.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for about $65.81 or 0.00287879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00752149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00166110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00114562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072267 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.