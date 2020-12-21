Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) (ASX:KSL) Insider Greg Pawson Purchases 134,227 Shares

Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) (ASX:KSL) insider Greg Pawson purchased 134,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,119.76 ($84,371.26).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.89.
Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) Company Profile
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.