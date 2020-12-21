Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) (ASX:KSL) Insider Greg Pawson Purchases 134,227 Shares

Kina Securities Limited (KSL.AX) (ASX:KSL) insider Greg Pawson purchased 134,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,119.76 ($84,371.26).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.89.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

