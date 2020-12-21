Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.