Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of KGFHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 44,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

