Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 5,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. 4,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

