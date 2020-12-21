Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 13,291 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,739. The firm has a market cap of $996.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 525,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

