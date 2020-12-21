Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Landec by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

