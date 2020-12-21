Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) shares dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 467,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 889,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

