Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.58 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit