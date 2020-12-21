Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.58 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

