Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.175 billion.

LESL stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

