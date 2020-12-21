Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives $3.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.
LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of LXRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
