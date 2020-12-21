Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives $3.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

