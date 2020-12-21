Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 290,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,471. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

