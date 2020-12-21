Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$82.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) traded as high as C$69.42 and last traded at C$68.03, with a volume of 120158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Insiders have purchased 51,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,874 in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

