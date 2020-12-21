Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $116.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

