Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Hits $2,620.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,620.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00607623 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,942.94 or 0.99535251 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 703,602,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

