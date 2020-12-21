Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.70.
Shares of LYV opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $72,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
