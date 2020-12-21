Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of LYV opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $72,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

