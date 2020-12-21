LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,305.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $995,398.83 and approximately $25,305.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00055275 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004827 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003663 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

