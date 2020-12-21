LocalCoinSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,305.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $995,398.83 and approximately $25,305.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00055275 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004827 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003663 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.