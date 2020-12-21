LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading 5.7% Higher

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.10. 182,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 110,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,481,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

