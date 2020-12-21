Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,693. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 266,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

