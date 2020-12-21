LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 142.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

