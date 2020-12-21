LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. BidaskClub raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

