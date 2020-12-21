LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
LTC Properties has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.
Several equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. BidaskClub raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
