LTO Network Market Cap Hits $29.38 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00142288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00753781 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00167303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00387488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00111836 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,392,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,640,005 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

