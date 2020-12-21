Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $764,220.00 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.40. 1,682,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,735. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $356.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

