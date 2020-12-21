Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

