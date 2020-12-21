LUNA (LUNA) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, GDAC, KuCoin and Coinone. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00141024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00751474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00176394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00111202 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

