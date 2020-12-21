Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 37.5% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $91,227.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

